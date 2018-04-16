Taylor hosting its first Earth Day event this Wednesday 

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor and the Northern Environment Action Team will be partnering to host the first-ever Earth Day event in Taylor this week.

The event will be taking place Wednesday, April 18th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the District’s yard and garden trimmings transfer site, near the Lone Wolf Golf Course’s maintenance shop. The District says there will be games, Earth-friendly giveaways, pizza, and activities for all ages.

The District says that the yard and garden trimmings transfer site is for residents to use, but that on occasion prohibited items such as couches and televisions have been left at the pile for staff to sort. In order to keep the service viable and turn it into a future transfer station, the District wants to educate residents as to what is acceptable at the facility.

“Organic waste can be an issue for most communities,” said Mayor Rob Fraser. “Dealing with leaves, lawn clippings, tree branches and other organic materials can be difficult for residents. The District established a yard and garden trimmings facility to assist residents to prevent organic waste from piling up in yards and alleys. Please come out to our first Earth Day event and learn how to use this facility properly.”