Taylor saw slight overall increase to crime rate in 2017 compared to year prior

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor saw a slight increase in the overall crime rate last year compared to the year before.

Inspector Mike Kurvers, the officer in charge of the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment, gave a presentation of his year-end report on crime to Taylor District Council on Monday. According to Insp. Kurvers’ report, overall detachment calls for service decreased from 13547 in 2016 to 13217 last year, while services calls in Taylor increased from 387 to 400 during the same period.

With more calls for service from police, Taylor also saw a jump in Criminal Code offences of various kinds, with some more drastic than others. Assaults saw a large jump, from 11 to 21 in 2017, while other violent crimes including robbery and aggravated assault increased slightly.

Property crimes overall increased from 38 to 63, with arsons, break and enters, thefts, and vehicle-related thefts all jumping from 2016. The number of drug-related offences did decrease compared to 2016, when three offences occurred, all of which were related to cannabis possession. The number of vehicle crashes was consistent with the year prior, though two people were killed in crashes on Taylor roads.

Insp. Kurvers’ full presentation can be found below.