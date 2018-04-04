Taylor to begin engaging with ISPs about getting fibre optic Internet access

TAYLOR, B.C. — Staff at the District of Taylor are going to begin engaging with Internet service providers in the near future about the possibility of getting fibre optic internet access in their community.

At Tuesday’s District council meeting, a motion by Mayor Rob Fraser to have staff start communicating with both Telus and Shaw about the potential for building fibre optic access to the community. The motion stemmed from Council adopting its April 3rd correspondence list. Mayor Fraser said that he was inspired to bring the issue of fibre optic internet access after officials with Telus gave a presentation to the Peace River Regional District Board on March 8th about the future of fibre optic connectivity in the region.

Advertisement

In 2016, Telus unveiled its PureFibre internet access in both Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, with residents in Charlie Lake and Hudson’s Hope getting access to the service shortly thereafter. The vast majority of PureFibre service is located on the South Coast, though other Northern B.C. communities such as Quesnel and Williams Lake have also been connected.

Fraser explained that he has made inquiries himself with ISPs, but has not heard back on whether there is a fibre optic line that passes through, but doesn’t provide service to Taylor. He explained that the District needs to find out where the closest fibre optic line is, and what the cost would be to get a fibre line installed over the “last mile” to District residents.

“If we want to see fibre optics in Taylor, we are going to have to start interacting with these folks. When it comes to keeping people in your community and attracting businesses that are part of this knowledge-based economy where they do everything over the computer, if you do not have fibre optic ability, you will not be able to attract people and keep them there. If it’s not already, it’s going to become an infrastructure that’s a requirement. I don’t believe we should let ourselves be isolated from this.”