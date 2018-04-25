Team Tardi opens Champions Cup tournament today

CALGARY, B.C. – Team Tardi will open their Champions Cup tournament in Calgary with a match against Brad Gushue today.

Tardi’s team will include Fort St. John native Sterling Middleton throwing third. Middleton and Tardi have competed together multiple times, most recently at the World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland. The two also won gold together in the Canadian Junior Curling Championships.

The team’s match today starts at 3:00 p.m. local time, and the remaining round robin games will be tomorrow at 7:30 p.m., and on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

The tournament quarter finals will be decided after round robin play.