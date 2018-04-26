Team Tardi sits 1-1 at Champions Cup Curling Tournament

CALGARY, B.C. – Team Tardi was in action against Brad Gushue’s team in the Champions Cup curling tournament in Calgary yesterday.

The two teams were tied 1-1 after three ends when Gushue scored four points with the hammer to start the fourth end. Gushue never looked back defeating Tardi 8-3.

An 8-3 loss didn’t stop Sterling Middleton from having an impressive tournament debut. Middleton lead the team in all statistical categories including the best shooting percentage at 85 percent, most points at 49, and a score of 6.7/10 for his sweeps. Middleton also scored a 2.10/5 for difficulty on his shots, which was the highest number for either team.

Team Tardi was also in action this morning as they faced Team Persinger. Team Persinger started off with a 2-0 lead but Team Tardi scored two in the fourth end to even the game. Team Persinger would score one in the fifth to go up again, but Tardi would get points in both the sixth and seventh ends to go up 4-3. Team Persinger would tie the game in the eighth end to force overtime where Team Tardi prevailed 5-4.

Tardi and Middleton were a one-two punch that game as Tardi shot 84 percent and Middleton shot 80 percent. Tardi scored 71 points and had an average shot difficulty of 2.42/5, while Middleton scored 68 points with an average shot difficulty of 2.20/5.

The next game for Team Tardi is Friday at 11:00 a.m. against Team Carruthers.