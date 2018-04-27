Team Tardi stumble against Team Carruthers

CALGARY, B.C. – Team Tardi was back in action today losing to Team Carruthers 8-4 in the Champions Cup Curling tournament.

Carruthers started the game strong scoring three points with the hammer in the first end. After four ends Carruthers wouldn’t give Tardi a chance going up 5-1. Team Tardi got two back in the fifth end, but Team Carruthers answered that with three more in the sixth. Team Tardi scored one in the seventh end but it was too little too late as Team Carruthers took the match 8-4.

Team Tardi shot 70 percent as a team, their lowest total of the tournament thus far. Fort St. John native Sterling Middleton had a tough match only connecting on 52 percent of his shots.

Quarterfinals for the tournament will be announced later today.