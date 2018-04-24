Teen missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Mackenzie Heidt was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen near Grande Prairie Composite High School on Monday afternoon and has not been in touch with her family since.

Mackenzie is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’9” tall, weighing 150 lbs., with medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink sweater, and a black jacket.

There is a concern for Heidt’s well-being, and police would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about Mackenzie Heidt or her whereabouts is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.