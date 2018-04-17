Temperatures to return to normal after latest dump of snow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Forecasters with Environment Canada say no snowfall records were broken during the latest dump of a winter that doesn’t seem like it will ever end, though temperatures should start rebounding to near-seasonal this week.

Meteorologist Cindy Yu says that the B.C. Peace got between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow between Monday and Tuesday morning. The North Peace Airport weather station saw 9.6 centimetres on Monday, out of a total of 11 centimetres that had fallen as of just before 5:00 this morning. Yu said that a Ministry of Transportation weather station on the Braden Road recorded 18 centimetres of snowfall accumulation in the South Peace, while Grande Prairie had seen 11 centimetres fall as of this morning, though snow was continuing to fall.

Though the amounts did create some slick conditions on area roads this morning, those amounts fall well shy of any records. Yu said the April 16th snowfall record in Fort St. John dates to 1944, when 14.2 centimetres fell.

The short-term forecast is calling for temperatures to rebound to near-seasonal this week, with sunshine and daytimes highs hovering around the 10 degree mark. However, she added that while temperatures are starting to rebound west of the Rocky Mountains, the presence of a large pool of cooler air over the Prairies means there’s no guarantee that the Energetic City won’t see more of the white stuff later this Spring.