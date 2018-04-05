The fall and winter of 2017/2018 in Fort St. John had the most precipitation ever

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It may not come as a surprise some that live in the Energetic City, but the last seven months saw the most amount of precipitation that has ever recorded in Fort St. John during that timeframe.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu, the North Peace Airport weather station recorded a total of 403.8 millimetres of equivalent precipitation, making it the wettest fall/winter on record. The next-wettest September – March period in Fort St. John occurred 60 years ago. From September 1957 to March 1958, the airport weather station recorded 382.6 millimetres of precipitation. The fall and winter of 2014/15 ranks 6th in overall precipitation with 309 mm.

Yu said that while the past seven months did see a record amount of precipitation, temperatures were fairly close to average, with several alternating stretches of warm and cold snaps. She explained that the higher than average number of snowy and rainy days means that the increased cloud cover reduces the potential for wild temperature swings.

Fort St. John experienced its wettest and second-snowiest fall in 2017, though precipitation amounts during the three months of winter were close to normal. Environment Canada considers ‘fall’ as the entire months of September – November inclusive, with ‘winter’ comprising the months of December – February. March 2018 was also the wettest on record, with the North Peace Airport seeing nearly four times the average amount of precipitation.

When it comes to the rest of the spring months, Yu said that the arctic airmass currently over the Peace Region is forecast to linger for the rest of this week before the airmass starts to move further east. She added that once that occurs, temperatures should return to near-seasonal with daytime highs back above the freezing mark.