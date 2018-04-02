TransCanada Northwest Mainline Loop-Boundary Lake pipeline up and running

CALGARY, A.B. – TransCanada has announced construction and has been placed into service the Northwest Mainline Loop-Boundary Lake pipeline.

The pipeline connects natural gas from Northwest Alberta and Northeast B.C. to the NGTL system. The 2017 Expansion Program added approximately 230 kilometres (km) of new pipeline and additional compression facilities and increased the NGTL System capacity by about 500 million cubic feet per day.

“We continue to focus on optimizing the competitiveness of the NGTL System and services and expanding our established transportation network to connect growing volumes of Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin natural gas to markets across North America,” said Tracy Robinson, TransCanada’s senior vice-president and general manager, Canadian Gas Pipelines. “Projects like the 2017 NGTL Expansion program demonstrate our strong focus on future growth opportunities for producers, and we are working with industry to address their needs for long-term, safe and reliable transportation service.”

The 2017 Expansion Program is part of TransCanada’s commitment of more than $7 billion in near-term growth capital to the NGTL System that will, subject to regulatory approvals, allow the company to increase its delivery capacity of clean-burning natural gas on the system by 2.5 billion cubic feet per day by 2021.

The NGTL System is an extensive natural gas pipeline system in Western Canada that is comprised of approximately 24,320 km of pipeline and associated facilities.