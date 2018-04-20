Two men sentenced for 2015 murder of Grande Prairie man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Two men have been sentenced to less than ten years each for the murder of a Grande Prairie man just over three years ago.

25-year-old Adrian Snider was reported missing by a member of his family on March 31st, 2015 after he last had contact with them on March 1st. On May 4th of that year, Snider’s body was found in a farmer’s field buried in a shallow grave. Brothers Patrick and Dominic Decque, aged 29 and 27 at the time, were arrested in Grande Prairie on May 1st and 2nd, while 30-year-old Tommy Paul was arrested in Nanaimo on May 6th.

Advertisement

The trio were originally charged with murder, but according to 2DayFM Grande Prairie, both Dominic Decque and Paul pleaded guilty to manslughter for Snider’s death earlier this month. Decque was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in Snider’s death in Grande Prairie last Friday, while the Edmonton Journal reports that Paul was sentenced to seven and a half years for manslaughter on Wednesday.

An agreed statement of facts says that Dominic, Snider, and Paul were all involved in a drug trafficking ring run by Paul Decque from a duplex in Grande Prairie. Patrick Decque came to suspect that Snider had stolen a gun and $11,500 from him. On March 12th, 2015, he gave his younger brother a pair of handcuffs and a metal pipe, telling him to deal with Snider.

The next day, while the four were high on cocaine, Dominic Decque asked Tommy Paul to assist him. Paul then picked up the pipe and struck Snider in the head three times, with Decque delivering Snider two more blows. Paul then obeyed an instruction to handcuff Snider, but became concerned when he appeared to have stopped breathing and attempted CPR.

The older Decque then arrived at the home and helped arrange for the scene to be cleaned up, and the trio buried Snider’s naked body in a field the next day.

Patrick Decque has since fired his lawyer due to irreconcilable differences, and 2Day FM Grande Prairie is reporting that his manslaughter trial scheduled for this June has been called off. He’ll be appearing in court on June 11th to set a new trial date. Courtney McQuinn, an escort who has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact after allegedly cleaning up the murder scene, is due to appear in court this August.

With files from 2Day FM Grande Prairie and The Edmonton Journal:

http://edmontonjournal.com/news/crime/sheeplike-drug-trafficker-who-helped-beat-man-to-death-in-grande-prairie-sent-to-prison