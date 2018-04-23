U-18 boys soccer team wins Gold Pan Tournament in Quesnel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers were in action this weekend as six of its teams travelled south to Quesnel for a weekend tournament.

The U18 boys Won gold in the tournament after beating Williams Lake in the final. They started round robin play with a 4-2 win over Quesnel, before a 1-1 draw against Williams Lake, followed by a 7-0 win over Quesnel, and 3-0 win over Williams Lake in the finals.

Mason Miranda scored eight goals in the tournament including two in the finals and a hat-trick in the second game against Quesnel. Other goals came from Sam Hafner and Carter L’Heureux, who each scored a pair, as well as one from Tony Hafner.

The team played excellent defense all tournament long and held at least 80% of possession each game, according to Soccer Club spokesperson Shaleen West.