Umpire Clinic comes to Fort St. John April 28th and 29th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is hosting a slo-pitch umpire clinic at Surerus park next weekend on April 28th and 29th.

The City of Fort St. John is partnering with the organization Engage Sport North to bring in certified coaches to teach Fort St. John slo-pitch players and other residents how to umpire. In the Fort St. John Slo-Pitch League it is mandatory that two players on every team are certified umpires because they ump their own games.

The clinic was originally planned to be held before Fort St. John hosted a western Canada baseball tournament on the Canada Day long weekend. The tournament would have required certified umpires to ump the games if it had not been cancelled.

The City of Fort St. John decided to continue with the clinic anyways because the community doesn’t get many people up here who can run a course like this very often, according to city Recreation Programmer Marissa Jordan.

Residents have the choice of attending the one day course which would certify them to umpire locally, or they could attend the two day course which would certify them with Slo-Pitch National and allow them to umpire tournaments at any level.

The fee to participate in the clinic is $85 dollars, but once residents complete the course they are reimbursed in full.

The Clinic starts at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. Each day.