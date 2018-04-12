UNBC and OGC partnering in Natural Resource Education program for indigenous students 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The University of Northern B.C. and the BC Oil and Gas Commission say they’ll be partnering together to provide 30 Indigenous students with natural resource skills training.

UNBC said in a release that students will have access to training in either Land Reclamation or Environmental Monitoring programs offered via the university’s Continuing Studies department. Funding will cover tuition, accommodation and food costs for the program, which starts as early as May.

The Commission has provided $125,000 in funding for the program, while the BC Oil and Gas Research and Innovation Society has provided $25,000. These funds come from the Commission’s Indigenous Education Program, which was launched in January to provide training to benefit Indigenous students and their communities, and advance Indigenous inclusion in how resource projects are regulated and monitored.

“We are excited to offer these opportunities in partnership with UNBC,” says the OGC’s Executive Director of Strategic Relations, Dean Zimmer. “It is important to support Indigenous education efforts in natural resource management to ensure a strong presence throughout the lifecycle of natural resource based projects, including oil and gas.”