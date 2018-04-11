Unidentified human remains found in ruins of John Banky’s home after Easter weekend fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The RCMP say human remains have been found in the ruins of a Charlie Lake man’s home after it burned down over the Easter weekend, but that those remains have not yet been identified.

The RCMP were called out to a report of a fire at 55-year-old John Banky’s home on Hannaford Road near Charlie Lake at around 3:15 a.m. on March 30th. Police said that Banky was not found at the home, but that his late model red Toyota Tundra pickup was found on fire on the road heading to Lakepoint Golf and Country Club at around 6:30 that same morning.

Advertisement

North District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a release today that human remains were found during an examination of Banky’s Hannaford Road home. She said that the remains have not yet been identified, explaining that the BC Coroners Service is responsible for determining the identity of those remains.

The Coroners Service is still in the very early stages of its investigation, and no further information will be provided at this time by the RCMP or BC Coroners Service to protect the integrity of this investigation.

Cpl. Saunderson said that Banky, is still considered a missing person by police. He is described as Caucasian, standing 5’9’ (175 cm) tall, weighing 190 lbs. (86 kgs), with hazel eyes, and red hair. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250 787-8140 or Crimestoppers at 1 800 222-8477.