Upcoming info session for a potential Major Bantam team in the Peace Region

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River District Minor Hockey Association is hosting an open Major Bantam on-ice and information on April 9th and 10th in Dawson Creek.

The open skate and information session is designed to gauge interest in a potential Major Bantam team in the Peace Region.

Currently, the sessions are scheduled to take place on April 9th from 7:00-8:30 pm and again on April 10th from 6:30-8:00 pm.

This event has no cost to players. Registration is available through the Dawson Creek Hockey Association Facebook.