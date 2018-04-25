Vernon firm wins tender for sewer installation and repaving of 92a St. 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council has awarded the tender for the installation of a new sewer system and the repaving of 92a Street near Matthews Park.

As part of its 2018 Capital Plan, the City will be upgrading 92A Street between 89th and 93rd Avenues. The upgrades include the installation of a storm sewer, LED streetlights, curbs, gutters, an additional sanitary sewer line with services, two sidewalks, and the replacement of the aging AC water main and services. The road will also be completely repaved.

The City received a total of four bids for the sewer project. Vernon-based LB Chapman Construction Ltd. was awarded the tender after submitting the lowest bid of $4,796,382.44. The next-lowest bid from Dawson Creek-based Bear Mountain Construction was just under $1 million higher, at $5,772,058.67. Bids from Fort St. John-based Knappett Industries Ltd. and Interoute Construction Ltd. came in at $5,952,289.14 and $6,571,426.60 respectively.

Staff said that none of the three bids from the three Peace Region-based companies came in under the project’s $5.3 million budget.

At Monday’s Council Meeting, Council voted in favour of awarding the tender to LB Chapman after their qualifying bid came in as the lowest of the four.