Wainwright Bison win the Alberta Junior B Provincials in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Wainwright Bison are the 2018 Alberta Junior B Provincial Champions.

In the gold medal game Sunday afternoon in Fort St. John, the Bison took on the Red Deer Vipers for the championship.

The Bisons started the scoring early in the first period on the powerplay. The Bison added another before the period was through to make it 2-0. Mack Differenz of the Red Deer Vipers scored on the power play to make it 2-1.

In the second, the Bison added another to make it 3-1. That’s how it would stay until the third period. At the 12 minute mark, Bryce Woodward of the Bison would score his second on the breakaway to make it 4-1. With just over three minutes to play, Chandler Klein scored his third goal of the game for the Bison, making it 5-1.

With the win, the Bison’s are back to back Alberta Junior B Provincial Champs.

Sunday morning the Beverly Warriors took on the Wetaskiwin Icemen for bronze. The Icemen lead for most of the game, but Beverly came back and won the game in overtime 3-2.