Wanted Grande Prairie man arrested in possession of over $15,000 in cash and drugs

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A Grande Prairie wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and charged with new drug trafficking offences this week after being found with more than $15,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine.

43-year-old Andre Rozon was arrested by the Grande Prairie organized crime team on Wednesday. Rozon was wanted on a warrant stemming from a previous ALERT drug trafficking investigation that concluded last September.

Rozon’s latest arrest occurred while he was stopped in a vehicle, along with co-accused Nolan Knibbs. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 157 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 0.2 grams of heroin, and $1,970 cash.

Rozon was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and three counts of breach of recognizance. Knibbs, aged 27, was also charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

It’s not known when the two will next appear in court.