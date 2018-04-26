Wildfire Service issuing outdoor burning precautions with warmer weather

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service is encouraging members of the public to be careful when doing any outdoor burning now that temperatures are rising in northern regions of the province.

The Prince George Fire Centre is currently not under any fire prohibitions. However, anyone wishing to light an open fire needs to watch out for changing weather conditions and must follow all burning regulations to help reduce the number of preventable wildfires.

The Prince George Fire Centre extends from the Yukon and Northwest Territories in the north to Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, the Cottonwood River and Robson Valley in the south, and from the Alberta border in the east to the Skeena Mountains in the west.

Anyone burning anything should ensure that enough resources are on hand to control the fire and prevent it from escaping. Residents should also not burn during windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

Anyone planning to conduct a Category 3 fire, which includes large-scale industrial burning or a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares, must obtain a free burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1 (888) 797-1717. Burn registration numbers are entered in the Open Fire Tracking System, which allows the BC Wildfire Service to track open burning activity throughout B.C.: http://ow.ly/wILl30jF4cf

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

Anyone conducting an open burn must check local venting conditions before lighting any fire. If the venting conditions in the area are rated “poor” or “fair”, Category 2 or Category 3 open burning is restricted. The venting index can be obtained by calling 1 888 281-2992 and is also available online at: www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/epdpa/venting/venting.html

Anyone conducting an open burn must comply with the Wildfire Act and air quality control legislation. If an open burn escapes and causes a wildfire, the person responsible may be held accountable for damages and fire suppression costs. It is the responsibility of that individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner and in accordance with regulations and any current burning restrictions.