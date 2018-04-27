World Tai Chi and Qigong Day April 28th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – World Tai Chi and Qigong day is happening in Fort St. John this Saturday.

Willow Moon Internal Arts will be celebrating National Tai Chi and Qigong day by hosting their class outside across from the Whole Wheat and Honey Cafe. The class will be outside in hopes to raise public awareness to Tai Chi and Qigong in the community.

Advertisement

The class will begin with Willow Moon Internal Arts’ Head Tai Chi instructor Tammy Bilodeau leading a warm up where anyone is welcome to participate. Next Bilodeau’s class will demonstrate to the public, 24 form Tai Chi, 48 form Tai Chi, the Five Elements of Qigong, Sword Form, Sabre Form, and Water Style.

“Tai Chi is moving meditation. people now a days know how helpful meditation is for your mind and stress, so when you’re doing Tai Chi you’re moving and really just focused on what you’re doing.” Bilodeau said about the benefits of practicing Tai Chi.

Willow Moon Internal Arts is celebrating their 40th year in Fort St. John and Bilodeau expects there to be at least 20-30 Tai Chi students participating in the exercises.

The event starts at 1:00 p.m. in the park across from the Whole Wheat and Honey Cafe.