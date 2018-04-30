World Tai Chi and Qigong Day in Fort St. John a success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Willow Moon Internal Arts held their practice outside on the corner of 100th and 100th to celebrate World Tai Chi and Qigong Day this past Saturday.

The practice demonstrated numerous forms including 24 form, 13 postures Saber, 48 form, Water Style and Five Elements Qigong. The practice featured over twenty students of a variety of levels and ages.

Annually World Tai Chi and Qigong Day takes place on the last Saturday of April and has been held since 1999. This year marks the 13th year that Willow Moon Internal Arts has taken part in the annual event.

This year, hundreds of cities in over 70 countries took part in the event to promote and demonstrate the pure beauty and stunning nature of Tai Chi and Qigong. The event began in New Zealand and wrapped up in Hawaii compliments of the numerous time zones.

Additionally, the 2017/2018 season marks the 40th anniversary of Willow Moon Internal Arts and the continuous practice of Tai Chi and Qigong in Fort St John.