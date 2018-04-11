YRB crews doing welding on the Taylor Bridge starting tonight

TAYLOR, B.C. — Once again, YRB North Peace is going to be doing welding operations on the metal deck of the Taylor Bridge this week.

Welding operations will be taking place tonight and tomorrow night between 7:00 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. During these times, the bridge will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes in both directions directed by a pilot vehicle. YRB asks motorists using the bridge during these times to drive with caution, as there will be a large number of working personnel and equipment.

YRB is apologizing for any inconvenience the work may cause. Updates on this and other road work can be found online at DriveBC.ca. For questions or concerns, or to report a load that is 3.6 metres or wider that is scheduled to cross the bridge during welding, please contact YRB’s office toll-free at 1-888-883-6688. You can also follow YRB on Twitter.