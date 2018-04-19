YRB crews optimistic about less damage to culverts than in past years

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Staff at Yellowhead Road and Bridge are optimistic that despite a higher-than-normal snowpack, they don’t think damage to culverts in the North Peace will be as severe as in previous years.

YRB North Peace Operations Manager Rodney Hafner said that YRB decided to use social media for the first time this year in their annual efforts to get local hired equipment to register with them. He explained that the company usually advertises in traditional media, but decided to be proactive in using social media to put the word out.

Advertisement

Hafner said that though they’re looking for hired equipment this spring and summer, YRB officials don’t think that this spring will see a higher chance of flooding because of damage to culverts. He explained that though the North Peace has seen a nearly record amount of snow this winter, the cold weather pattern that persisted all winter means there’s a smaller likelihood of those culverts being damaged during the freeze-thaw cycles that occurred in the middle of the winter on several occasions in years past.

YRB crews will also be washing off medians on the Alaska Highway in Fort St. John starting early next week. Washing will take place nightly from 5:30pm until 3:30am, Monday-Friday from April 23rd to May 11th. Flaggers will be in place along with a pilot vehicle to control traffic. We ask that anyone traveling during this time on the Alaska Highway to slow down while driving past crews.