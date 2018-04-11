Zimmer hosting second roundtable discussion on firearms laws in Fort St. John next week

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer hosted a roundtable discussion regarding new proposed federal firearms laws in Prince George earlier this week.

In a release, Zimmer said the discussion topics included Canada’s current firearms classification system, the process a law-abiding firearms owner has to go through to purchase a firearm legally, and the recent introduction of firearms legislation by the Liberal government.

Advertisement

“I wanted to hold this roundtable to have an open conversation about firearms and our current laws. It is important to me that I consult with constituents from Prince George and the region about how they feel about this issue. If people have concerns, it’s my goal to hear those concerns and help with them in any way I can,” said Mr. Zimmer. “There is a lot of misinformation out there about our current firearms laws, and one of the reasons why I wanted to have this roundtable was to be able to provide accurate information.”

“It was a great discussion and I was able to learn a lot about where people are at on the issue. I want to hear from any of my constituents regarding any changes that they would like to see to firearms legislation. It is also my hope those who attended were able to come away with a better understanding of our current system.”

Zimmer will be hosting a second roundtable discussion in Fort St. John on April 20th. The discussion will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Zimmer’s constituency office at 9916 100th Ave.