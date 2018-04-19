Zimmer reprimands Facebook after CEO Zuckerberg declines to testify to committee

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer reprimanded Facebook on Thursday after the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined to testify to parliamentary committee after 600,000 of the company’s users in Canada had their personal information compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zimmer, who serves as Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, spoke out criticizing Facebook executives for Zuckerberg’s decision not to testify before the committee.

“I as chair and we as a committee don’t take lightly the fact that Mr. Zuckerberg declined to appear,” said Zimmer. Kevin Chan, Head of Public Policy for Facebook Canada, and Robert Sherman, Deputy Chief Privacy Officer for Facebook Inc., testified as part of the committee’s study on a breach of personal information involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

Zimmer challenged Facebook to do more to protect Canadians’ privacy after hearing that of the 23 million Canadians who use Facebook, over 600,000 had their data compromised.

“As chair of the committee, I think we’ve all appreciated the good parts of Facebook in connecting with loved ones and connecting with voters on a daily basis. I check Facebook regularly for my news,” added Zimmer. “Yet we task you with a deep responsibility of keeping Canadians’ data safe. I think this is one thing that is unique about this committee is that all parties are committed to do what we need to do to ensure that you keep Canadians’ data safe.”