100th Street closed for emergency road maintenance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 100th St. is closed between 100th and 101st Avenues this morning for maintenance.

At this point, it’s not know what caused the closure, though late yesterday afternoon, water was seen seeping up from below the street at the intersection. A small geyser was seen in the middle of the road near 101st. Ave. this morning.

100th St. is completely closed in both directions, with north- and southbound traffic being detoured onto either 98th or 102nd Streets. Traffic heading west- and eastbound on 100th Ave. does not appear to be affected.

The City of Fort St. John will likely be giving an explanation for the road closure later this morning.