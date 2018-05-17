Taylor Motocross Association hosts weekend of races

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Motocross Association held its annual week of races this past weekend marking the start of the Peace Motocross Association Race Series.

The race was the first out of nine races for the Peace Motocross Association. Over 200 racers competed at the event with ages varying from four years old to 60. Taylor Motocross Association had 30 local racers in the event.

The top three riders in each racing class are listed below:

MX 2 INT/EXP:

Trevor Brown: 16:42 Spencer Cage: 16:47 Sam Dooley: 16:53

MX 3 Nov/Jr:

Austin Douglas: 14:26 Brady Lawlor: 14:41 Peter Douglas: 14:43

Schoolboy:

Logan Fowler: 12:40 Austin Lewis: 12:58 Kiegan Dodd: 13:19

Ladies:

Caslynd Plante: 13:08 Chilean Merwin: 13:14 Michelle Mazur: 13:50

50cc (7-9):



Easton Rouble: 13:33 Marshall Krafcyzk: 13:38 Cruz Gordon: 14:56

80cc (12-16):

LT McDonnell: 12:06 Hunter McFadden: 12:34.64 Seth Piece: 12:34.90

80cc (7-11):

Carter Roberts: 12:22 Nathan Sendziak: 12:23 Reece Sorensen: 12:34

Vet Jr:

Clint Pastor: 12:34 PeterDouglas: 12:48 Justin Lundstrom: 12:57

Vet Master:

Cole Lewis: 11:27 Conan Fowler: 11:29 Jason Berlinger: 12:08

MX 2 Novice:

Josh Heck: 13:36 Chilean Merwin: 13:41

MX 2 Jr:

Austin Douglas: 12:22 Brady Lawlor: 12:35 Evin Booth: 12:41

65cc:

Drew Roberts: 12:11 Jayden Ostaszewski: 12:13 Cormick McFadden: 12:29

Supermini:

LT McDonell: 7:14 Seth Piece: 7:49 Hunter McFadden: 7:51

For a compete list of all the results from Taylor visit: https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Events/1526367

The next race series is set for Grand Prairie on May 27th.