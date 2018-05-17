Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Logan Nielsen

Nielsen was last seen by his family on May 8th in the Pinnacle area of Grande Prairie. Nielsen is described as:

Caucasian

Dark blonde hair

Brown eyes

5’8″/170 Lbs

Last seen wearing blue jeans, black rain jacket, grey shirt and grey backpack

There is a concern for Nielsen’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com