5th Annual Spark Women’s Conference sees biggest-ever turnout 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Spark Women’s Leadership Conference was yet again a huge success as it celebrated a big milestone in Fort St. John on Thursday.

Conference organizing board chair Jennifer Moore said that this year was the biggest year yet for the conference, which turned five years old in 2018. Moore said that the theme of this year’s conference – Big Impact – was incredibly suitable considering the tremendous impact the conference has had since its inception in 2014.

“We know that in the five years of this conference it really has had a big impact, not only on the people in the room but also on the people that they’ve interacted with,” said Moore. “We have a story of someone reconnecting that they haven’t seen since they were just a little girl. Their relationship has blossomed over the last year, the business has developed and she’s actually opening a satellite office on the other side of the country because of a connection she made at Spark.”

Moore said that including the CISAL delegation from Colombia and Peru, there were a total of 280 attendees in the room at any time, making it the highest-attended conference so far. Moore said that the conference sold out this year, and that the board’s goal is to increase attendance from local women in the coming years.

Key note speakers at this year’s conference included Drew Dudley – famed for his Ted Talk – and LNG Canada’s Susannah Pierce.

Moore said that planning for next year’s conference has already started, with the hopes of seeing an even bigger turnout in 2019.