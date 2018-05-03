ArtsPost getting residents to Paint A Hard Hat to show support for pipelines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The ArtsPost in Fort St. John has launched a new artsy initiative for residents to show their support for pipelines and other resource-based economic drivers in Northern B.C.

From now until May 17th, the ArtsPost will be giving away free hard hats for residents to paint in order to show their support for the oil and gas, and other northern industries. After May 6th, the hard hats will also be available to pick up at Peace Gallery North in the NPCC.

The Artspost is asking residents to paint their hard hats and then bring them back to the Art Gallery by May 17th. Then on May 19th, the Gallery will be hosting a free toast event to the pipeline, hosted by the Fort St. John Arts Council and AAA Safety.

To help give residents some inspiration with their painting, the ArtsPost will be putting on a Free Paint Day this Saturday, May 5th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tanya Shymko will be giving attendees some help with their painting, while providing hard hats, paints, and instruction for free.

For more information, contact the ArtsPost at (250) 787-2781, or email [email protected].