B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law; may seek damages

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbia is preparing to file a lawsuit as early as next week to have Alberta’s new fuel restriction law declared unconstitutional.

Attorney General David Eby says B.C. will file its lawsuit in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta.

He says B.C. will apply for an injunction and seek damages if Alberta uses the new law to restrict fuel flows to the West Coast.

The Alberta government is expected to pass its Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act as early as today.

Kathleen Ganley, Alberta’s justice minister and solicitor general, says in a letter to Eby that Bill 12 protects Alberta’s economic interests and those of all Canadians.

The legal dispute between Alberta and B.C. is part of an ongoing and escalating national feud over the $7.4 billion Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion project from northern Alberta to Burnaby, B.C.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)