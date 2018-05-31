B.C.’s minimum wage increasing to $12.65/hour on June 1st

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The provincial government says that B.C.’s minimum wage will be increasing to $12.65 per hour on Friday.

The increases in the minimum wages are the result of recommendations from the independent Fair Wages Commission, which was established last October to advise the government on an approach to raising provincial minimum wages with regular and predictable increases. Effective June 1st, minimum wages will increase for both general workers and liquor servers by $1.30 per hour.

The general minimum wage will be rising from $11.35/hour to $12.65/hour, while liquor servers will see their minimum wage rise to $11.40 per hour. Resident caretakers will see an 11.5 percent in their minimum wage. Those workers that manage from nine to 60 units will be getting $759.32/month plus $30.43 per unit, while caretakers managing 61 or more units will receive a minimum of $2,586.40 per month. Live-in camp leaders will also be getting a wage increase, and will be making at least $101.24 per day.

The wage increases are the first of four annual increases that will take effect on June 1 of each year, except for farm workers who are paid piece rate. Those workers will be getting a minimum wage increase as of January 1st, 2019. At that time, there will be an 11.5% increase to all minimum piece rates.

By June 2021, B.C.’s minimum wage will rise to at least $15.20 per hour, and the separate lower liquor server wage will be eliminated. B.C. currently has the eighth-highest minimum wage in the country. Ontario ranks 1st with a minimum wage of $14.00/hour, though Alberta – the current home of Canada’s second-highest minimum wage – will see an increase to $15.00/hour on October 1st. Saskatchewan’s minimum wage of $10.96 is currently the lowest in Canada.