BC Transit said to be replacing Greyhound service in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — With less than a week before Greyhound will be allowed to halt service, the provincial government is reportedly in talks with BC Transit about providing inter-community bus service in Northeast B.C.

Peace River Regional District Chair Brad Sperling confirmed at yesterday’s meeting that the provincial government is talking with BC Transit after having a discussion with Transportation Minister Claire Trevena. He said that once-a-week service would take place on two routes: Dawson Creek – Fort Nelson, and Dawson Creek – Prince George.

Sperling said that the provincial government will have the service details finalized within the next 10 days, with details such as ticketing and bus stop locations to be announced once those logistical challenges are sorted.

In February, the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board ruled that Greyhound would be allowed to stop serving nearly all of Northern B.C. after the company said its passenger services across the province were costing it $35,000/day.