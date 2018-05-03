BC Wildfire Service says all fires burning near Fort St. John now under control

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say all wildfires burning in the North Peace are currently under control.

Fire Information Officer Claire Allen said that BC Wildfire crews are actively working at containing the four active and news fires in the Fort St. John area. She said that the fire that started roughly three kilometres upstream of the Site C dam worksite has grown to 29 hectares in size, with just over half the area of the fire on an island in the middle of the Peace River.

Allen said that crews are currently doing hoselay around the active head of the fire, and that crews should have the fire completely contained by the end of the day. She was unable to say what caused the fire, saying that crews are focused on containing the blaze, though the investigation is ongoing.

Allen also gave updates on other fires burning in the region. She said that crews are also on site at the four-hectare burning next to the Cecil Lake Road, which is also being held meaning crews don’t anticipate anymore growth on the fire. Crews are also fighting a grass fire near the Blueberry River First Nations, which is less than a hectare in size.

The largest fire in the North Peace is currently burning near the Halfway River First Nation. Allen said that fire has grown to roughly 100 hectares, but crews currently have that fire completely under control and are doing mop-up operations.

The BC Wildfire Service has upgraded the fire danger rating in the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek areas. As of Wednesday, the fire danger rating has been upgraded to from low to medium in the two communities, though it is still low across the rest of the B.C. Peace Region.