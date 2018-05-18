Brief items from Monday’s city council meeting

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — According to the City of Fort St. John’s draft financial statements that were presented to councillors on Monday, the City ended up with a surplus of $29.8 million in 2017.

Alan Bone from Sander Rose Bone Grindle LLP made the presentation of the the draft statement to councillors, saying that overall, the City is in good shape financially. Fort St. John had 41.2 million in net financial assets at the end of last year, with revenues of $87.2 million, and expenses of $57.4 million.

Council also awarded two contracts to purchase new pieces of equipment for its Public Works department. Burnaby-based Vimar Equipment Ltd. was the lone bidder for the contract to provide the City with a new sewer cleaner/hydro excavator unit, for a total of $476,395. The City will also be getting $125,000 to trade in its existing unit that was bought in 2007. Councillors also approved a tender to Surrey-based Falcon Equipment Ltd. to buy two new loader-mounted snowblowers for $285,111, which came in nearly $115,000 lower than what the City had budgeted for snowblower purchases this year.

Councillors also voted in favour of the City giving letters of support for several non-profit organizations seeking grant funding. The North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation, Fort St. John Association for Community Living, and the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society are all applying for a $10,000 grant from BC Hydro’s GO Fund. The fund was set up by Hydro as part of the Site C dam’s construction and is administered by NDIT. Council also voted to give the Fort St. John Community Action Team a letter of support for their application to get $100,000 in funding for the Overdose Emergency Response Centre.