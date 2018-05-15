Car Crash in front of Pomeroy Sport Center closes intersection

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A car crash occurred today at the intersection of 96a Street and 93rd Avenue.

The crash occurred some time around 12:45 p.m. in front of the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one a White Suzuki JLX and the other was a grey Pontiac. The Suzuki slowly rolled into an RCMP cruiser after the incident.

One person involved in the crash was transported to hospital by an ambulance.

RCMP have closed the intersection of 96a Street and 93rd Avenue and are asking residents to stay clear of the area until they advise otherwise.

Updates on the crash and when the intersection will open up again will come shortly.