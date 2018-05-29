Cause of trailer fire in Grand Haven last week under investigation

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The cause of a fire that burned a modular home to the ground in Grand Haven last week is currently under investigation.

The Peace River Regional District’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Dahlen said that the Charlie Lake Fire Department was called out to the modular home in the Grand Haven area at around 8:00 p.m. last Tuesday. Dahlen said that firefighters were hampered in fighting the fire by a power line which got involved and had burned through.

Dahlen said that no one was injured, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control after around three hours. Unfortunately, he said that the home was a total loss. Dahlen said that the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, but that the fire is currently under investigation.