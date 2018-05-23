CDC raises enough money for a new van

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Child Development Centre has officially met its fundraising goals for this year, allowing the Centre to purchase a new wheelchair-accessible van.

The CDC’s executive director Tana Millner said that the organization raised the required $77,000 for the new 10-passenger van, which comes fully equipped with a mechanical lift for wheelchair-bound passengers. Millner said that the Centre’s old van was not wheelchair-accessible, causing headaches for the Centre’s staff.

“Not having a wheelchair-accessible van with the population that we serve was very difficult sometimes,” said Millner. “It was a good thing that we were able to do it with the help of the community.”

Millner said that the van has already been ordered, and the Centre expects to take delivery of the new van in 10 to 12 weeks.