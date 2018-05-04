Chamber and Sunrise Rotary Club hosting keynote speech by Colombian delegate next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce and the Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John will be partnering to host a special guest keynote speaker in affiliation with the Spark Women’s Conference next week.

The two organizations will be hosting a breakfast at the Pomeroy Hotel featuring keynote speaker Paula Lopez Vendemiati, the manager of the Sustainable and Inclusive Communities in Latin America (CISAL) program in Colombia to learn about the program and how Fort St. John is involved. Next week, a delegation of women from Peru and Columbia will tour local resource extraction facilities and visit non-profit organizations. They will also meet with local First Nation, business, and community leaders to discuss inclusivity, and issues of women empowerment and gender equality.

CISAL is a five-year program that involves a number of municipalities from across Canada that have experience successfully diversifying their local communities from single-employer and/or resource-based. The long-term outcome of the program is for vulnerable groups in South American communities impacted by the mining sector to enjoy increased social benefits and inclusive economic opportunities.

The breakfast function is taking place at the Pomeroy Hotel on May 9th beginning at 6:45 a.m. Tickets are available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-9th-breakfast-meeting-with-cisal-spark-affiliated-event-tickets-45712007846?aff=ehomecard