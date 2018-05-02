Chamber of Commerce Natural Resources Rally is this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is going to be hosting a rally in support of the region’s natural resources industry this week, with a post-rally social gathering taking place right after.

The Chamber is hosting the rally on Friday, May 4th at the Pomeroy Hotel from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. Officials with the Northeast B.C. Resource Municipalities Coalition and Resource Works executive director Stewart Muir have been confirmed as the rally’s keynote speakers.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Lilia Hansen explained that the Chamber has had the rally planned for some time, with the purpose of showing support for the local resource industry. Hansen explained that the Chamber is turning rally into a full evening out, with a social gathering that includes a food and wine pairing that evening.

Hansen explained that the Pomeroy’s head chef is working with the General Manager of Browns Socialhouse on the wine pairing.

There will only be 100 tickets given out for the event, with the food and wine pairing happening after the rally beginning at 8:30 p.m. For tickets to the rally, visit Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chambers-resource-rally-social-sponsored-by-north-peace-airport-services-tickets-44288767897?aff=ehomecard