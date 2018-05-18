Chamber of Commerce V.P. joins delegation to Alberta supporting Kinder Morgan

Advertisement

EDMONTON, A.B. — The First Vice President of the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce, Julie Ziebart, was among 100 delegates from across B.C. who travelled to Edmonton on Thursday in support of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Ziebart was one of the group of officials that included Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and the BC Chamber of Commerce, and brought members’ concerns and support for the Kinder Morgan project to the forefront as part of the trip, titled ‘Federation Flight: Rebuilding Confidence in Canada.’ Federation Flight also included business, community, Indigenous and labour leaders, and was aimed at reinforcing the fundamental partnership that is the Canadian federation.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lilia Hansen said she believes that, “The Chamber’s greatest benefit is the power to advocate for our members at all levels of government, attend high level meetings such as this one where we can have face to face conversations with decision makers, and build bridges that will benefit our community.”

The trip occurred with less than two weeks until Kinder Morgan’s May 31st self-imposed deadline, when it will make a decision to scrap or proceed with the project, depending on whether it feels it has enough support from the federal government.