Charlie Lake Elementary to host walk for ALS

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Charlie Lake Elementary will be hosting a walk for ALS on May 30th.

The walk was born at the school from personal connections the students and staff had with ALS. Students will raise money through online pledging, door to door pledging, and with a bake sale. All money raised from the event will be given to the ALS Society.

Charlie Lake added some friendly competition to their fundraiser challenging other schools in the district to raise money for the cause. The principals of the schools who raise the least amount of money will have to do the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

The walk will start at 1:00 p.m. on May 30th.