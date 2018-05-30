Charlie Lake Elementary walks for ALS

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The students of Charlie Lake Elementary held their first annual walk for ALS this afternoon.

The event saw the whole school participate and raised over $13,000 for ALS research.

“I’ve been part of Jump Rope for Heart for quite a few years and we’ve raised $11,000 before. I knew we could raise a lot, but I never thought $13,000.” Organizer Audrey Jones said.

Addison Tolsma and Emmy Bowler each raised over $1,000 through pledges, which gives them the honour of being principal for the day. The two have yet to decide what day they will run the school.

Jones organized the walk as she, like many others in the community, has been directly affected by ALS with the passing of her brother due to the disease last year. Jones, and the rest of the staff at Charlie Lake Elementary, hope this is a start of a tradition and they plan to do another walk next year.

The next walk for ALS takes place in Fort St. John on June 3rd.