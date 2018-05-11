Charlie Lake fire crews respond to fire at property near Hilltop Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A fire gutted an outbuilding on a rural property west of Charlie Lake yesterday.

Energeticcity.ca first received a report of the fire at a home on Dover Avenue near Hilltop Road at around 3:45 yesterday afternoon. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., members of the Charlie Lake Fire Department were seen with hoses actively extinguishing the blaze, which was still burning inside the property’s outbuilding.

Advertisement

Several small explosions were heard to be emanating from inside the shop while crews worked to extinguish the fire. The property’s owners were able to evacuate safely, but declined to offer comment.

Acting Fire Chief Dale Winsted was also unable to comment on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage, saying that the Peace River Regional District would have more information.

We’ll have an update on the fire later this morning.