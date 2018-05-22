Charlie Lake Fire Department responds to house fire in Grand Haven

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dogwood Street in Grand Haven Tuesday evening.

The fire started around 8 p.m. and looks to be contained to just one home near Double R Repairs. Officials from the Charlie Lake Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance and the Fort St. John RCMP were all on the scene as of 9 p.m.

As more information becomes available about the fire, we will post updates.

