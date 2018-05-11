Chetwynd fire crews extinguish fire near CN Rail yard

CHETWYND, B.C. — Officials with the District of Chetwynd say that a grass fire that was started near the CN Rail yard last Sunday has been extinguished.

Chetwynd Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky said that the fire, which consumed almost 16 hectares between the CN Rail yard and the Crown Subdivision, has been declared extinguished by the BC Wildfire Service after the site was monitored over the past five days.

The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 6th, and burned from a nearby gulley towards the CN yard. The Chetwynd Fire Department responded to the initial report of a fire, and were helped by a helicopter, bulldozer, and the Northern Fire Attack Crew. Wildfire crews took over the battle against the flames, and continued to extinguish all hotspots and fall danger trees.

Sabulsky said that high winds fanned the fire initially and kept hotspots alive, but all fire spots have been extinguished. He said that residents are reminded to be extra cautious given the weather conditions.

Sabulsky added that Sunday’s fire is considered suspicious and is being actively investigated, and that anyone with information about the incident should call their local police.