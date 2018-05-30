City awards tender for $5 million water recovery facility

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council has awarded the tender to build Phase 2 of a water recovery facility to a local firm.

At Monday’s meeting, councillors voted in favour of awarding the tender for the project to Fort St. John-based Knappett Industries Ltd. for the price of $5,037,664. Knappett’s bid was the second-lowest of the five submitted, however, city staff said that the $4,186,000 bid from WL Construction had a major error and had to be rejected.

Furthermore, the City’s General Manager of Integrated Services Victor Shopland said that even if the error hadn’t been made, WL’s submission would have been higher than Knappett’s. Including engineering work, the project will total $5,577,664.00, which is $1,922,336.00 under the city’s $7.5 million budget.

In his report, Shopland said that there is still roughly $2,000,000 left in construction costs for the first phase of the project, 1, which had a tendered start date in 2017 and a completion date in 2018. He said that Phase 2 has a completion date some time in 2019.