City of Fort St. John set to open City Fields next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is set to open the city fields early next week but are urging residents not to go on the fields until then.

The City of Fort St. John made that clear in a post on its Recreation Facebook page asking residents to stay off the fields. Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said however that the fields will be open next Monday.

Minor baseball, youth soccer, and golf have had their seasons delayed by two weeks or more. The weather has been the primary reason outdoor sports have been delayed with either too much snow on the ground, or the fields being to wet to play on.

Fort St. John Minor Baseball Association president Forrest Liddicoat expected that the baseball season wouldn’t start until the middle of May, and he had to be granted more indoor time to practice with the players.

Fort St. John soccer had just finished their indoor season two weekends ago with the Gold Pan Tournament in Quesnel, but had to remain practicing indoors due to conditions of the outdoor fields.

Lone Wolf Golf Club opened its driving range last week and their main course opened on Tuesday. The course was previously closed due to the grounds being too wet according to Lone Wolf’s Marketing and Events Coordinator L.J. Lawson.