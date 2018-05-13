City of Fort St. John wins award for work with partner municipality in Peru

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Federation of Canadian Municipalities has awarded the City of Fort St. John the 2018 Award for Outstanding Institutional Contribution to FCM’s international programs.

This award recognizes the work of staff and elected officials in support of partner municipalities in Peru through FCM’s Sustainable and Inclusive Communities in Latin America (CISAL). A delegation of women from Peru and Columbia have been touring local resource extraction facilities and visit non-profit organizations this week. They also met with local First Nation, business, and community leaders to discuss inclusivity and issues of women empowerment and gender equality.

The @CISAL_FCM delegation spent the day at the South View Hutterite Colony learning about food security and communal living. pic.twitter.com/GtBb9OqLIB — City of Fort St John (@fortstjohn) May 13, 2018

“The diversity of experiences this week and the quality of experiences that the City of Fort St. John has forged with local stakeholders and the community demonstrates true leadership,” stated Christopher Yeomans, CISAL Program Director. “The numerous missions that Mayor Ackerman and city staff have undertaken to Peru to support their peers and communities in Chumbivilcas helping them to strengthen their capacity to build better, more economically viable and inclusive communities is a testament to their empathy and commitment to share their wisdom and leadership.”

“From the beginning, we realized the CISAL program had tremendous value. We were not only able to share the experience of our community, we saw how fragile community could be,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman. “Through various agreements, including the Community Measures Agreement with BC Hydro, and dedicated efforts to foster relationships with local industry and community partners we continue to strive toward a sustainable and inclusive community.”

When you have one of only three @UNESCO Global Geoparks in Canada, it is a MUST see, @TumblerRidgeGeo ! While in Tumbler Ridge the @CISAL_FCM delegation will be visiting the @ConumaCoal mine to discuss community and industry working together. pic.twitter.com/SYJGXq5i4J — City of Fort St John (@fortstjohn) May 8, 2018

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities program helps build more sustainable and inclusive communities in resource-based regions of Columbia and Peru through partnerships and learning opportunities from their Canadian counterparts.